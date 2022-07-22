School lunches within Marysville Joint Unified School District have recently been improved to offer healthier, tastier options.
In order to streamline the cooking process at each school site and include healthier meal choices, the district’s Nutrition Services has incorporated a “speed scratch” cooking method. Rather than relying on fully processed or prepackaged food items, dishes are made from a mix of bulk ingredients and precooked foods, said Amber Watson, director of Nutrition Services.
She said that most prepackaged items that require reheating like corndogs have been eliminated from the menu in favor of speed scratch items such as lasagne which incorporate both premade and fresh, singular ingredients.
In order to prioritize efficiency when cooking, many of the scratch ingredients are included in a week’s worth of lunch items.
“It’s a lot like grocery shopping at home. You might buy something in bulk and use it for multiple recipes,” Watson said. “… We used to buy separate things that were seasoned, like seasoned taco meat or a seasoned sloppy joe mix. Now we just buy ground beef and we make about eight different recipes from that.”
New recipes have been developed based on the district’s speed scratch cooking model such as broccoli salad and coleslaw. A salad bar has been reintroduced to school menus which was prohibited as a self-serve food item during the COVID-19 pandemic, Watson said.
She estimates that half of the Marysville Joint Unified School District school sites are equipped with updated salad bars that protect food from contamination. The remaining schools will eventually receive upgrades in order to allow students to pick fruits and vegetables with their lunches.
In 2021, the district was one of 20 to receive a Team Nutrition Taste of California Recipe Grant for developing an original recipe centered on local ingredients. Its “Kiwi Chicken Chile Verde” recipe was awarded for its use of locally sourced kiwis from Wild River Fruit in Marysville.
The dish will be fully incorporated into school menus in September, Watson said.
Nutrition Services has also worked to improve school breakfast menus, with the speed scratch cooking method applied to breakfast items, Watson said. Some prepackaged items like the breakfast pizza have been kept on the menu and improved as a healthier option. Other items like smoothies and muffins have been added to the breakfast menu.
When transitioning to the scratch menu model, Watson made the decision to change the lunch options to a single entre model in order to balance the costs of food and labor. Because the funds Nutrition Services receives are based on the total number of meals served to students, offering a choice between prepackaged and scratch entres was not an efficient use of funds.
“At one point we had a menu design that was competing with itself. … We were barely making any dishes that we made in-house and they were deemed too labor intensive. We restructured the menu into a single entre choice. All the labor goes into making one dish instead of multiple,” Watson said.
Nutrition Services has also been able to purchase food processors that will allow nutrition staff to produce vegan options such as hummus and black bean hamburgers. Watson plans on incorporating a hummus, vegetable and pita plate where the hummus provides the necessary protein portion for school meal requirements.
At this time, Nutrition Services is unable to offer plant-based, alternative milk products due to its inability to meet nutrient requirements established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“The USDA doesn’t recognize plant-based milks as eligible for the milk component, so we still have to offer the cow’s milk. There’s not a plant-based milk that meets the nutrient requirements to offer it to all students,” Watson said.
Vegan options will not be available at every school site due to a lack of significant demand, but vegetarian options are available upon request, she said.
School lunches have gained an unfavorable reputation in the past, but Watson feels proud to provide an improved school menu to Marysville Joint Unified School District.
“I had the same experience of chicken nuggets and slop that was unidentifiable, unfortunately. There’s been a complete turnaround,” she said. “… I get to learn what kids like and don’t like. Their favorites are still pizza and ice cream, but it’s also really great to hear that the kiwi dish is their favorite. I make the choice to buy from that farm every year, it’s not cheap. It costs more than what you would get from a produce company, but it’s what’s right for kids and it’s what’s making a difference in their lives.”