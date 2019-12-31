J. Eileen Morley - Goodbye 2019, hello to a new decade

J. Eileen Morley, MD, 34, Marysville, Emergency medicine physician at Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital
2019: I am proud we were able to start a very successful program to treat patients with opioid use disorder in my Emergency Department. We have established a strong community network to get people the help they need in the ED and afterwards as well.
2020: I hope to expand upon this existing network and develop avenues for better access to mental health treatment and primary care follow up. Also I want to keep getting the word out about our program, so please call our incredible substance use navigator Todd O’Berg’s cell phone at 530-490-1285 to get help.