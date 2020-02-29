A revived sewing program will turn quilts made by Yuba County Jail inmates into donations to kids through Yuba County Victim-Witness Services. The course is one of many which the jail offers to inmates, overseen by jail program coordinator officer Samantha Laswell.
The goal of the course is to teach inmates sewing, which Laswell said was a life skill they could translate into work or general handiness, once released.
“This is to prepare them for when they're out of custody: they could take this and get a job with it,” Laswell said. “...it’s just a life skill, taking it home to fix their clothes or for employment.”
Laswell said there are two six-person sewing classes offered weekly to the general population at the women’s jail, which typically has between 30 and 40 inmates. She said the small class sizes ensure that the participants get one-on-one time with instructors Mary Holmes and Barbara Shinn.
Currently the class is working on basic sewing skills to make quilts, which will then be donated to victim services. Once participants have finished their quilts, Laswell said the participants can complete other projects like making scrunchies for their hair.
Senior victim-witness advocate Liz Rodriguez said in a Facebook post that the quilts will be given to children who come in for interviews.
"Some children are victims of physical abuse, sexual abuse, or are survivors of other violent crime incidents,” Rodriguez said in a Facebook post. “Coming in we know these children have been through some type of traumatic incident and this gives them a little bit of comfort and warmth."
The program was brought back October 2019 after being put on pause for a few years when the former instructor retired. Laswell said the class was a favorite of inmates, so she petitioned for it to be revived.
“They enjoy it – it gets them out of their housing unit,” Laswell said. “It just kind of gives them back a bit of freedom, so they don’t feel like they’re completely institutionalized.”
Aside from sewing, Laswell said the jail offers a variety of courses for the male and female populations, such as parenting classes, a keyboarding class, health and wellness courses and an entrepreneurship class.