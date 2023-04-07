Aaron Charles Henning, a 45-year-old Marysville man who had been charged with murder for the poisoning and in-custody death of Matthew Perez in 2022, pleaded no contest on Wednesday to multiple charges and now faces multiple years in prison, the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

On Dec. 8, 2022, Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry filed a murder charge against Henning after an incident at the jail on Nov. 2, 2022. The Yuba County Jail inmate also was connected to the fentanyl poisoning of two other inmates, Curry said.

