The Jakara Movement, a Central Valley Sikh youth organization, is relaunching its 2020 Census efforts today by conducting a Census Caravan throughout Yuba City.
According to a release issued by the organization, Jakara Movement volunteers and youth will be driving through neighborhoods encouraging the community to participate in the 2020 Census with music, treats and information about the count, starting from the Bogue Road Gurdwara at 6 p.m.
“The Caravan is a safe alternative to spreading facts about the Census as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic while increasing enthusiasm with residents,” said Manpreet Kaur, communications director for Jakara Movement.
Currently Sutter County has a self-response rate of 63.9, on par with the state response rate of 62.5 percent and the national response rate of 61.5 percent.
Yuba County’s current response rate is 56 percent, according to a release.
The census is done every 10 years as a way to grab an accurate count of the U.S. population. State, local and federal lawmakers use census data to determine how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funds are allocated for critical public services and programs.
“It is vital our communities be counted,” Kaur said in a release. “Many Sutter County residents live in hard-to-count areas that face barriers of poor infrastructure, poverty, unemployment and language access to name a few. When any Sutter County resident is left out of the count, our communities do not receive the resources they need to thrive.”
Residents have until Oct. 31 to submit census data either online, through the mail or over the phone.
For more information about the Census Caravan, call 237-4608.