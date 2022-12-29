The following is the January calendar for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Wildlife areas, ecological reserves and other properties may be closed due to wildfires or wildfire damage. Hunters and outdoor enthusiasts are strongly encouraged to check for closure before leaving on any recreational trip.
– Various days: Shared Habitat Alliance for Recreational Enhancement (SHARE) Access Permit Application Deadline for Multiple Hunting Opportunities. Wild pig, waterfowl, turkey and quail hunts are available through the SHARE program. An $11.75 non-refundable application fee (plus handling fees) is charged for each hunt choice. For more information, visit wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/share.
– Various days: Guided Wetland Tours by Reservation at Gray Lodge Wildlife Area, 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley. A wildlife naturalist will lead any group, school or organization on a half-mile route through the diverse wetlands of the Gray Lodge Wildlife Area. General information includes wildlife identification, behavior patterns and conservation efforts. The experience can be catered to include requested information. The minimum group size is 15 people. For more information, call 530-846-7505 or email lori.dieter@wildlife.ca.gov.
– Weekends: Guided Wildlife Tours at Gray Lodge Wildlife Area, 12:30 p.m., 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley. The 90-minute walking tour covers slightly more than a half mile through this premier birding spot that highlights migratory waterfowl and other wetland wildlife. Tours are canceled in heavy rain and will not be held on New Year’s Day. No reservations are necessary for groups of less than 20 people. This land is part of the CDFW Lands Pass Program and associated fee-for-use requirement. There is no additional cost for the tour. To purchase a Lands Pass, please visit wildlife.ca.gov/licensing/. For more information, call 530-846-7505 or email lori.dieter@wildlife.ca.gov.
– Jan. 8: Canada Goose Season closes in the Northeastern California Zone. For more information, visit wildlife.ca.gov/hunting.
– Jan. 11: Duck Season closes in the Northeastern California Zone. For more information, visit wildlife.ca.gov/hunting.
– Jan. 13: White Goose and White-fronted Goose Season closes in the Northeastern California Zone. For more information, visit wildlife.ca.gov/hunting.
– Jan. 19-22: International Sportsmen’s Expo, Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento. CDFW will be returning to the International Sportsmen's Exposition in Sacramento. CDFW staff will be onsite and available to answer questions, hear concerns and offer a convenient place to buy annual fishing and hunting licenses, along with the 2023 Warden Stamp. For more information, visit www.sportsexpos.com/attend.
– Jan. 30: Falconry Only Season Opens for Rabbits and Varying Hares (extending through March 19). For more information on upland game bird seasons and limits, visit wildlife.ca.gov/hunting.
– Jan. 31: Duck and Goose Season closes in the Balance of State, Colorado River, Southern San Joaquin and Southern California Zones. For more information, visit wildlife.ca.gov/hunting.
– Jan. 31: Deer Tag Reporting Deadline. Deer tag holders must submit a harvest report for any 2022 deer tag by the Jan. 31, 2023 deadline. All tag holders must report even if they did not hunt or they hunted unsuccessfully. Tag holders who do not report by this deadline will be charged a $21.60 non-reporting penalty fee when purchasing a 2023 deer tag drawing application or deer tag. To report harvest online, please visit www.ca.wildlifelicense.com. For more information, visit wildlife.ca.gov/licensing.