The Japanese lantern festival known as Lotus Moon returns to Marysville’s Ellis Lake for the second year. The event honors those who have died.
Local organizers said it’s an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate relationships, both current and past.
The event runs from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday and all attendees are encouraged to wear a facial covering and remain socially distant in light of the public health crisis surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided.
Proceeds from the festival will be donated to projects to enhance both Ellis Lake and local organizations and help homelessness and the cancer center.
For more information, call 916-895-4911.