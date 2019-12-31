Jason Soderlund - Goodbye 2019, hello to a new decade

Jason Soderlund, 46, Wheatland, Wheatland High football coach
2019: I think what I’ve really enjoyed this year is we were really able to grow our coaching staff as well as player culture. When it comes down to it Larry Hulen and I have really built a close relationships and I think that’s what I’m most happy with. If you have coaches that trust each other you have a team with great chemistry and will to win.
2020: I’ve always been the type to observe other coaches and take it all in. I’ve been coaching for over 20 years now and I think what I’ve really enjoyed is the ability to relate with players. In the coming year I hope to just grow stronger in terms of my relationship with players and help to continue to change the culture of Wheatland football.