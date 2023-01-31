Officials with Jehovah's Witnesses said after nearly three years, members will once again start using and attending the Yuba City Assembly Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on George Washington Boulevard.
John Johnson, a public communication representative for Jehovah's Witnesses, said the reopening will bring visitors into Yuba City – a similar sentiment shared by officials about the new Mormon temple in the city.
“This is a big economic boost for the area, especially the restaurant and hotel/motel industry,” Johnson said in an email to the Appeal. “The hall will be nearly filled to capacity most weekends of the year which means thousands of people visiting Yuba City that have not been (there) the last three years.”
Johnson said Saturday and Sunday will represent the “first weekend back” for members of Jehovah's Witnesses and the hall.