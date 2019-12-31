Jennifer Cates - Goodbye 2019, hello to a new decade

Jennifer Cates, 48, Yuba City, Director of student engagement at YCUSD
2019: Professionally? I moved into a new position at the Yuba City Unified School District office as the director of student engagement, a newly created position charged with overseeing the student programming in our district. I left a job I loved – principal at Albert Powell – because I saw an opportunity to make a systemic difference in students’ lives. Personally? My oldest son got engaged and started his law enforcement career with the state, and my youngest son completed his college football career and graduated with honors in December.
2020: I hope that as a community, as a society in general, we can start to treat mental health with the same level of concern and importance as we do physical health. My goal for our district is to move ahead in a more proactive manner that works to prevent negative behaviors and promotes positive school culture and connectivity to school.