To show solidarity with immigrant communities, they said, a coalition of Jewish groups plans to rally in Marysville today.
Jewish Action NorCal and other local community activism groups will gather at the entrance of the Yuba County Courthouse from 7-9 p.m. as part of a nationwide vigil protesting the use of detention centers and deportation of immigrants in the United States. The Yuba County Jail is now the only facility in the state to hold a contract with ICE for housing immigration detainees
Saturday is the eve of Tisha B’Av, the Jewish day of mourning, and Jewish groups across the country plan to commemorate the occasion. Over 50 vigils are scheduled nationwide, many of which will take place outside immigrant detention centers.
“They will mourn those who have died in Customs and Boarder Protection and ICE custody, grieve over family separation and inhumane treatment, and commit to working for a more just and compassionate future,” according to a press release issued by Jewish Action NorCal.
During the rally in Marysville, multiple speakers are scheduled.
According to the press release, the vigil is co-hosted by the National Council of Jewish Women in Sacramento, with churches, the Council on American-Islamic Relations and other advocacy groups from Yolo County and Sacramento attending in solidarity. The public is welcome to attend.
For more information, contact Greg Brucker at 400-1142, email jewishactionnorcal@gmail.com or follow Jewish Action NorCal on Facebook.