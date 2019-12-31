Jim Pingrey - Goodbye 2019, hello to a new decade

Jim Pingrey, 60, Arbuckle, Crop consultant at Colusa County Farm Supply
2019: The passing of fellow Lion Larry Yeghoian and as a club Rallying and becoming stronger on his behalf.
2020: (My) hope for 2020 is addressing societies addictions whether it be social media, pharmaceuticals, illegal drugs or alcohol causing mental and wellness health issues. I do feel volunteering does help with overcoming societies problems by creating a sense of worth when you give back, which in turn eliminates selfishness and negativity.