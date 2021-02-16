The Marysville City Council unanimously approved the contract of new permanent city manager Jim Schaad during a special meeting on Tuesday.
Schaad most recently worked as assistant city manager for the city of Fresno and before that served in other roles in city government in Fresno, according to Mayor Chris Branscum. The council reconvened to an open session around 4:15 p.m. after going into closed session to start the meeting.
Schaad has an undergraduate degree in industrial technology from Cal State University, Fresno and a masters degree in business administration from Portland State University.
“Once we centered on Jim we were all so happy and there was no doubt,” Branscum said during the meeting.
The city has been without a permanent city manager since July 24, 2020, when former city manager Marti Brown was fired by the council in a 3-2 vote. A search process has been ongoing for most of the intervening time.
“I am very excited to be here,” Schaad said. “Very excited to be moving up here in the next couple of weeks.”
Schaad will begin working in his new role on March 1, according to a Marysville press release.