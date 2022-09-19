Sutter County One Stop will be hosting the Fall 2022 Job Fair from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at Veterans Hall located at 1425 Veterans Memorial Circle in Yuba City. 

This will be an in-person event to give jobseekers the opportunity to meet quality employers within the Yuba-Sutter area. Representatives from both private- and public-sector organizations are expected to attend and are looking to fill positions in a wide variety of fields. 

