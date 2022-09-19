Sutter County One Stop will be hosting the Fall 2022 Job Fair from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at Veterans Hall located at 1425 Veterans Memorial Circle in Yuba City.
This will be an in-person event to give jobseekers the opportunity to meet quality employers within the Yuba-Sutter area. Representatives from both private- and public-sector organizations are expected to attend and are looking to fill positions in a wide variety of fields.
“The Sutter County One Stop is thrilled to bring back our annual Fall Job Fair,” said Jennie McCullough, Sutter County One Stop’s business workforce and specialist. “Employers are seeking to fill an assortment of jobs from diverse industries and skill levels. This is a fantastic opportunity for both employers and job seekers to meet face to face and explore employment options together.”
Prior to attending the event, participants must have or create a CalJOBS account. To create an account, visit caljobs.ca.gov online. Those who need assistance in creating an account can call 530-822-5120, or stop by the Sutter County One Stop office located at 950 Tharp Road #1000 in Yuba City.
Event organizers encourage attendees to dress professionally, polish their presentation skills, and bring copies of their resume as all the employers will be ready to hire. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/kxh3k92w.