Joe Biden emerged victorious from South Carolina’s frenzied Democratic presidential primary, notching a decisive win that could reignite his struggling campaign and open a potential path to the Democratic nomination.
Candidates threw elbows, saturated the airwaves and spent with abandon here. They campaigned until they were hoarse, rallying voters and making promises until the last minute.
They worked furiously to mine support from black voters, the majority of those casting ballots here, before the all-important Super Tuesday contests on March 3, when California and 13 other states will weigh in. But Biden’s win was strong enough that the Associated Press called the election for him the moment polls closed.
The still-crowded field of candidates could narrow after Super Tuesday, turning South Carolina into a crucial contest for almost everyone except front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who is not on the ballot here.
“You in South Carolina have a decision to make,” a raspy-voiced Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said in a final election day rally, where she pleaded with voters to let her take on President Donald Trump and jabbed at more moderate Democrats in the race. “In the face of this much danger, in the face of the kind of threats that occur every day, are we going to be a people who crouch down, who get timid? Or are we going to be a people who fight back?”
But former Vice President Biden, a centrist, arguably had the most on the line. He needed to more than squeak out a win–he needed to win big to lure back voters from other candidates running as pragmatists who have outperformed him in earlier states.
Biden’s long-touted “firewall” in South Carolina appeared in danger of collapse after he suffered tough defeats in the first three contests – Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. But a turnaround appeared possible when the state’s moderates grew anxious that Sanders, a self-declared democratic socialist, might capture the nomination, and looked to Biden as a less risky choice.
Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and other moderates who had competed with Biden for those votes failed to match his inroads with blacks, who make up more than 60% of Democratic voters here.
Those voters were poised to send a clear message to the rest of America: They would not be swayed by the verdict of overwhelmingly white Iowa and New Hampshire, or even of more diverse Nevada, states that boosted Sanders and knocked Biden on his heels.
But South Carolina’s primary is the first true test of the candidates’ strength among black voters – which Biden argues is the key to retaking the White House.
“With the Biden movement, it may have started off slow like it’s going nowhere, but it’s getting higher ... ,” said Brooks Harrison, 68, a preacher and the owner of East Side Soul Food in Charleston, who said he voted for Biden first thing in the morning. “And higher.”
With South Carolina, he said, “now we’re getting down to the nitty gritty.”
Biden’s campaign clearly got a shot of adrenaline after he was endorsed by the state’s most influential Democrat, Rep. Jim Clyburn, the third-ranking Democrat in the House. Exit polls suggested the Clyburn nod had a big effect on voters. Biden also reassured voters when he was seen to have performed well in a fractious candidates’ debate on Wednesday.
The fluidity of the race here reflected the deep state of anxiety in the Democratic nomination battle nationwide.
Exit polls showed that many voters were undecided until the moment they went to the polls. The huge lead Biden enjoyed when he entered the race last year dropped precipitously over the months, as voters worried about his tendency to talk aimlessly and at times inartfully on the debate stage and on the stump, and grew skeptical that he could take on Trump.