Joe Biden prepared to declare victory on Saturday as a win in Pennsylvania delivered the electoral votes he needed to become the 46th president of the United States, ending a campaign that tested the nation amid a pandemic and deep partisan divisions.
Biden's triumph was sealed when Pennsylvania's ballots made clear he would cross the threshold of 270 electoral votes. Nevada was called for Biden later Saturday.
The win caps an extraordinary three-decade pursuit of the presidency for Biden, the former vice president and, before that, longtime senator from Delaware.
It also ushers the nation to a historic milestone as his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, is the first woman and person of color to become vice president-elect.
Biden and Harris prepared to declare victory in Wilmington, where the former vice president lives.
It is rare for sitting presidents to lose at the polls. Incumbents seeking a second term have won 17 of 24 times since 1860, a better than 70% success rate. The last president to lose his reelection bid was George H.W. Bush in 1992.
But Trump faced powerful countervailing forces: a once-in-a-century pandemic, the resulting economic collapse, and a wrenching debate over the country's painful history of racial discrimination.
Biden's victory came only after a dayslong and divisive counting of the votes, brought on by the exigencies of the pandemic, which led many voters to cast ballots by mail.
The final drama centered on four states — Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona — where vote-counting continued three days after the election as the Trump campaign filed multiple legal claims in a largely unsuccessful effort to slow or block the tabulations.
The turning point came Friday morning, when Biden's tally first surpassed Trump's in Pennsylvania, where a trove of 20 electoral college votes was at stake.
Trump had led there since Election Day, when he was up by more than 700,000 votes. But the gap steadily narrowed as mail ballots from the state's heavily Democratic metropolitan areas were slowly counted.