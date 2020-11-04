(Editor's Note: This story was updated at 8 p.m. Wednesday.)
WASHINGTON – Joe Biden narrowly won the crucial battlegrounds of Michigan and Wisconsin – both states where President Donald Trump was victorious in 2016 – moving the Democrat closer to hitting the electoral votes needed to capture the presidency.
As the tally advances under the specter of a legal brawl, the fate of the election rests on a couple of million uncounted ballots in a handful of states, including Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Georgia. Election officials in Pennsylvania and Nevada had said they would not have results Wednesday.
Hours after Trump tried to declare victory in the early morning, claiming he had built an insurmountable lead, the slow counting of mail-in votes and in-person ballots in Democratic Party strongholds showed the race in those places trending toward Biden.
The Trump campaign announced it would request a recount in Wisconsin, where Biden won by about 20,000 votes.
Trump is also filing a lawsuit aimed at stopping Michigan from counting remaining ballots.
Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said the president's team "has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law."
The president is expected to rely on more lawsuits in hopes of tipping the election in his favor, now that Biden has overtaken him in key battlegrounds. With his Michigan victory, Biden needs only to hold onto an existing lead in Nevada to win the race.
With at least 1.4 million Pennsylvania mail-in ballots still uncounted, Biden remained within striking distance of Trump there. The Republican's nearly 600,000-vote lead Wednesday morning was steadily shrinking throughout the day.
The former vice president has been winning the mail-ballot vote by lopsided margins, but the ballots could take several days to process and count. Nearly 800,000 of the outstanding mail-in ballots come from six large counties in the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh areas that Democrat Hillary Clinton won in 2016.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf urged Americans to be patient as the nation endured the stress test on its democracy.
"The promise of democracy is that every vote counts, and that has been the promise of democracy since 1787," Wolf said Wednesday at a news briefing.
Even as Trump has defied the polls and crushed Democratic hopes of a commanding blue-wave victory with his strong election-night performance, Biden has more paths to win the race after emerging victorious early Wednesday morning in Arizona, a state Trump won in 2016.
The Democrat can still afford to lose Pennsylvania and Georgia – another state that was down to the wire Wednesday morning – and win the race, presuming he is declared the winner in Nevada.
In the last three presidential elections, Wisconsin has gone to the winning candidate. It has a track record of extremely close races for president, most recently in 2016, when Trump beat Clinton by fewer than 23,000 votes, crumbling the Democratic "Blue Wall" in the Midwest. Twice since 2000, presidential candidates won Wisconsin by even thinner margins than Biden has.
The recount Trump plans to request is permitted under Wisconsin law in elections decided by less than 1 percentage point. Biden's 20,697-vote margin put him a little more than half a percentage point ahead of Trump, out of more than 3.2 million votes. The recount could take weeks.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Trump ally, rebuked the president's declaration of victory. "There's just no basis to make that argument tonight," Christie said on ABC after Trump announced he had won. "There just isn't."
Even if Biden is able to capture the White House, it is far from certain he will have a Democratic Senate to help advance his agenda. Democrats' expectations of capturing the Senate and padding their majority in the House have been largely dashed. The results are likely to lead to deep questions for Democratic leadership in both chambers.
Senate Republican incumbents were able to overcome extremely well-funded challengers in Iowa, Montana and South Carolina, a boon to the chances of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R- Ky., to retain the majority. Democrats were able to flip two seats, Colorado and Arizona, while Republicans flipped one: Alabama.
In the House, with several races still too close to be called, Democrats are expected to retain their majority. But their caucus will be much slimmer and will not include several of the most conservative Democrats, who were unable to fend off Republican challengers in seats where Trump is popular.