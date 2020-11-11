Joe Biden on Wednesday was leading President Donald Trump by about 5 million popular votes.
With millions of ballots still to be counted, Biden leads with about 77 million votes nationwide, according to The Associated Press – the most any American presidential candidate has ever won.
Trump so far had garnered about 72 million votes, the second-largest number of votes cast for a presidential candidate.
Biden has won at least 290 electoral votes, according to the AP, far more than the 270 needed to win the White House.
But the lead in the popular vote amounts to a decisive win for Biden and Democrats, who underperformed in congressional elections and lost seats in the House of Representatives.
Biden won more than 50 percent of votes cast and leads Trump by about a 3.5 percent margin.
The presumptive president-elect's edge is likely to grow in coming days as mail-in ballots are counted, notably in Democratic strongholds of New York and California.