Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will be celebrating the art of Yuba City resident John “Jack” Christie throughout the month of April in the gallery at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.
Christie has drawn and painted since he was 10 years old. After high school, he attended the California College of Arts & Crafts in San Francisco, but ultimately ended up settling for a career in business.
Christie said his urge to paint lay dormant for many years until his late wife encouraged him to start painting again in his 40s. He has since sold hundreds of his original paintings as well as prints over the years and has shown his work at local galleries, art shows, fairs, and various Sacramento art clubs.
A free opening reception for Christie’s exhibition will be held on Friday starting at 5 p.m. Appetizers, beer, and wine will be served. The show will remain on display throughout the month of April.
“I’ve always been focused on landscapes and the wild animals that inhabit them, using primarily oils,” said Christie. “I took a break from painting a few years ago to care for my wife, Diana, but she’s gone now, so I’ve picked up the brushes and started painting things that spark joy in my life. I’m doing more watercolors these days; focusing on owners and their beloved pets. It’s a lot of fun painting people’s four-legged family members.”
Christie went on to add that he is once again accepting commissions.
The Theater Gallery, located inside the Sutter Theater Center, is also home to several other “Anchor Artists.” These displays include the works of metal sculpture artist Dude Green, indigenous jewelry and beadwork by Jesse Harris, ceramic pieces by Drew Sallee, photography prints by George Unpingco, and creations by textile artist Pam Nowak. A purchase of any original art piece or souvenir helps to support both the artist and Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
For additional information about this exhibition, contact Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture at 530-742-ARTS or email@yubaustterarts.org.