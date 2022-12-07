Jerry Allen Johnson, one half of the infamous Johnson brothers who have committed a string of burglaries over several years, was sentenced Monday in a Yuba County courtroom to 25 years to life after his latest guilty verdict for a residential burglary in February.

Johnson was found guilty on Oct. 27 by a Yuba County jury of a burglary near a home in the 1400 block of Forty Mile Road in Wheatland. Due to California’s Three-Strikes law, Johnson was facing a more serious sentence for the crime.

