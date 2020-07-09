The Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds announced the upcoming Jr. Livestock Show will not take place onsite this year, though the event will proceed virtually.
The Yuba-Sutter Fair Board of Directors originally planned on holding the event despite having to cancel this year’s fair due to the impacts of COVID-19. Fair directors and staff have been working with local and state health officials in an effort to have the event take place and developed new safety protocol to mitigate the chance of transmission – including developing new show schedules that would allow for a one-day in-and-out show per species, limiting daily attendance levels and adding additional health and safety procedures.
Fair CEO Dave Dillabo said his team explored every idea possible to make the show happen but due to a dramatic increase in the number of COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks in the Yuba-Sutter area, his team ultimately made the decision to cancel the onsite Jr. Livestock Show due to health risks.
“However, we will have a virtual show competition for all of the market animals, bred beef replacement heifers and breeding beef, sheep, swine and meat goats,” Dillabo said in a release. “The virtual show will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 5, and will be coordinated through Cyber Stock Show, which can be found at https://www.cyberstockshow.tv/. We will be providing more information on the virtual livestock show in the coming days. The online auction is still scheduled to take place on Aug. 7-8 through BidCal Online Auctions and is available at https://www.bidcal.com/.”
As a result of the cancelation of the in-person event, the following classes and shows have been canceled: all species showmanship classes, dog show, horse show, pygmy goat show, breeding poultry show, breeding rabbit show, archery competition and the scholarship pageant program.
Dillabo’s team plans to process refunds for those that had already purchased certain passes or paid fees required for the event – RV campsites, gate passes, parking passes, carnival passes and entry fees for the various canceled shows.
“We ask for your support in this difficult time as we continue to navigate through some very challenging times together,” Dillabo said in a release. “Thank you for your understanding.”