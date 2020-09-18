Yuba City resident Juan Delgado recently announced his candidacy for Yuba Community College District trustee for Area 4.
Delgado, a former community college student, said his experience includes working at Marysville Joint Unified School District, and Butte County Social Service Department. After close to 15 years, he recently retired from the California Department of Education.
He has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Chico State University and advanced education classes from Sacramento State.
“I feel my professional background has served me well to be a Yuba CCD Board member, Delgado said in his announcement. “I have good communication, planning and organizational skills, I am very collaborative but also consider myself an independent thinker.”
He said he thinks there is a need for new blood on the board and new ideas for leadership at Yuba College. Voters need a choice, he said.
His priorities include: students being first; promoting fiscal accountability and responsibility; supporting positive staff and management relations; and supporting the enhancement of economic development and job training programs. He also cited the importance of communication with the K-12 school districts for dual enrollment and articulation leading to better transition to college.
Delgado has two adult children who are graduates of Yuba City schools and his wife Mona is an elementary teacher with Yuba City School District.