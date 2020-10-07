Two state legislators and legal representatives for Gov. Gavin Newsom presented arguments Wednesday before a Sutter County Superior Court judge regarding a lawsuit alleging the governor overstepped his bounds in issuing executive orders ahead of the upcoming November election.
Earlier this year, local Assemblyman James Gallagher (Republican from Yuba City) and Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (Republican from Rocklin) filed a request for a temporary restraining order against an executive order issued by Newsom regarding how the upcoming election process would work, which was in addition to a previous order stating all registered voters in California would receive a vote-by-mail ballot this year.
The request for a temporary restraining order was accepted by Sutter County Superior Court Judge Perry Parker in June, but was later vacated by the California Third District Court of Appeal after the governor challenged the decision.
The lawsuit could be headed to a jury trial later this month if the Sutter County judge that presided over Wednesday’s hearing does not make a decision in favor of either party.
“Our basic argument has been consistent from the beginning: this is an issue of separation of powers. The governor doesn’t have the power to legislate, which is what he did with his election order,” Gallagher said following Wednesday’s hearing. “Overnight, he changed several aspects, including the requirement for having meetings with voting rights groups, and requirements for polling places and vote centers.”
The crux of the issue, Gallagher said, is that the governor had no right to unilaterally impose the changes, rather it should have been up to legislators to go through the proper process.
“He doesn’t have that power under the California Constitution, or under the California Emergency Services Act, which does give him additional powers but not the power to amend statutes,” Gallagher said.
The governor’s office did not respond for comment on Wednesday afternoon.
Following the temporary restraining order in June, Newsom argued that the superior court “abused its discretion” in making the ruling and that Gallagher and Kiley did not provide enough notification that the restraining order would be filed. He contended that the order was a “necessary component of California’s efforts to ensure a fair and safe presidential election in November,” according to Appeal archives.
Both sides are scheduled to meet for trial on Oct. 21. Ahead of that, Newsom filed a motion requesting the case be thrown out, while Gallagher and Kiley also filed a motion to have a judge decide on the matter before the trial even begins.
They met in the Sutter County Superior Court on Wednesday to provide Judge Sarah Heckman with their arguments, who said she would consider both parties’ oral arguments and legal briefings before making a decision by next week.
“If she decides in our favor, his election order will be rescinded and he would be restrained moving forward from any executive order that would amend existing statutes,” Gallagher said. “If she rules in his favor, they’d say the issue is moot and the case is over. She could also not grant it either way, and we would go to trial.”
If the lawsuit goes to trial, it will be heard in the Sutter County Superior Court. Gallagher suspects that if a decision is not made following Wednesday’s hearing, the attorney general would file a writ of mandate in the appeals court that would essentially state that the lower court should have made a decision and require the superior court judge to decide, essentially suspending the trial temporarily or indefinitely.
“I really hope there is a check on the executive power here, that the judicial branch provides the necessary check on the governor,” Gallagher said. “That’s really all we’ve ever asked for. Just because we are in an emergency doesn’t mean we throw out the fundamental cornerstones of our democratic process.”