Sutter County Superior Court Judge Laura Davis denied a motion to suppress evidence presented at the preliminary hearing against a Chico man charged with driving under the influence and hit-and-run that seriously injured a California Highway Patrol officer.
The motion was filed by the attorneys representing Lucas Nelson, who is headed to trial in February for two counts of DUI causing death or injury, and hit-and-run.
On Oct. 19, 2019, Nelson allegedly struck CHP Officer David Gordon with a car while Nelson was drunk, leaving Gordon with major injuries. Gordon was directing traffic on Highway 99 at Lomo Crossing when he was struck.
Gordon suffered breaks to his legs, pelvis, face, jaw and shoulder blades. After being at UC Davis Medical Center for four months, Gordon was released in February.
On Friday, Davis heard arguments from defense attorney Donald Bartell and Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich about whether the analysis of Nelson’s blood after the alleged incident could be suppressed.
Bartell argued that the analysis of his client’s blood was a search of his person that required he provide consent.
“The only thing Mr. Nelson consented to was a blood draw,” Bartell said.
Heimlich said the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution only prohibits unreasonable searches and that analysis of the blood of a suspect in a DUI case after the blood had been drawn was not unreasonable.
“Nothing in this case is unreasonable,” Heimlich said.
Davis agreed with Heimlich and said that she did not see the analysis of the blood as a separate search and that Nelson had given implied consent to having his blood analyzed when he agreed to having his blood drawn.
At a previous hearing, Davis had dismissed a motion from the defense to dismiss a count of DUI causing death or injury as well as a motion to suppress evidence presented at the preliminary hearing including Nelson being detained, his arrest, field sobriety tests, the search of Nelson’s phone, and his blood being drawn.
A pretrial conference is scheduled for Feb. 1 at 1:30 p.m. The trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 23 at 9 a.m.