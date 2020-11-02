Sutter County Superior Court Judge Laura Davis denied a motion to dismiss a count of driving under the influence causing death or injury from the list of charges facing a Chico man.
At a hearing Friday afternoon, motions filed by attorneys representing Lucas Nelson, 21, were heard by Davis. Nelson allegedly struck CHP Officer David Gordon with a car while Nelson was drunk, leaving Gordon with major injuries.
Gordon was struck on Oct. 19, 2019, on Highway 99 at Lomo Crossing and suffered breaks to his legs, pelvis, face, jaw and shoulder blade. After being at UC Davis Medical Center for four months, Gordon was released in February.
Nelson is scheduled to be tried next year on two counts of DUI causing death or injury, and hit-and-run. Nelson’s attorneys tried to get one of the DUI counts dismissed.
Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich said Davis dismissed the motion because sufficient evidence was presented at the preliminary hearing in May to hold Nelson to answer to charge.
Davis did rule in Nelson’s favor in modifying a sentence enhancement to one of the charges from causing injury that resulted in coma or permanent paralysis to great bodily injury.
“The difference is that the general great bodily injury enhancement carries a three-year additional sentence, while the coma/permanent paralysis enhancement is five years,” Heimlich said in an email.
Davis also denied the defense’s request to suppress evidence presented at the preliminary hearing. This included Nelson being detained, his arrest, field sobriety tests, search of Nelson’s phone, and his blood being drawn. The court reserved a ruling on whether the analysis of Nelson’s blood requires additional express consent or warrant.
“I believe that this argument is nonsensical, and defies logic, since it is a matter of common sense and common knowledge that when a person submits to a blood draw the next logical step is that the blood will be tested,” Heimlich said.
The court will rule on that motion Dec. 11 at 9 a.m. in Sutter County Superior Court. Nelson’s jury trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 23, 2021. Nelson has been out of custody since bailing out the day of the collision.