The attorney representing a Marysville man charged in a carjacking had a motion to dismiss two of the counts against his client denied at a hearing in Sutter County Superior Court.
Vincent Soto-Gonzalez, 25, was arrested in February and charged with carjacking, attempted kidnapping, assault with a firearm, and stalking. Soto-Gonzalez allegedly hid in the backseat of the victim's car and popped up and pointed a gun at her while she was driving. The victim was able to escape when the car came to a stop at an intersection and Soto-Gonzalez allegedly drove the car away, according to Appeal archives.
The defendant and the victim had been in a relationship, but had since broken up.
On Friday morning, Soto-Gonzalez appeared in court via video conference call from Sutter County Jail for a hearing about a motion that had been filed by defense attorney Roberto Marquez. The motion asked for the carjacking and stalking charges to be dismissed.
Judge Susan Green asked Marquez and Sutter County Assistant District Attorney Jana McClung for their arguments on the motion. Marquez argued that the force and fear requirement for a carjacking had not been met and that Soto-Gonzalez's continual calls and text messages to the victim did not constitute stalking, but rather the actions of someone trying to understand why the relationship had ended.
McClung said Soto-Gonzalez's actions did constitute stalking and harassment because he came to the victim's house and continued calling and texting after being told by the victim that she wanted nothing to do with him.
Green denied the motion and held there was enough evidence for Soto-Gonzalez to be tried on all charges. A jury trial is scheduled for May 12, but Green indicated to the two parties that due to California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye's March 23 order postponing all jury trials for 60 days that the trial may have to be rescheduled.
Green asked if a resolution was possible. Marquez said he would be seeking probation for his client and McClung said the district attorney's office would not be offering probation. She said the current offer would be 12½ years in prison.
At a trial readiness conference on May 8 at 9 a.m., the situation will be re-assessed and a decision on the trial date will be made. Soto-Gonzalez remains in Sutter County Jail on $300,000 bail.