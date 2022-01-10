A Sacramento judge dismissed a case late last month brought by Yuba City Unified School District that questioned the validity of Pathways Charter Academy.
The case, which was filed against the Sutter County Board of Education and the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools, concerned the approval of the charter school by the Sutter County Board of Education.
Pathways Charter Academy, located at 1895 Lassen Boulevard in Yuba City, is operated by the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools.
Doreen Osumi, superintendent of Yuba City Unified School District (YCUSD), in an email to the Appeal on Monday, said the Sutter County Board of Education “approved a charter school petition allowing them to operate a non-classroom based charter school, seeking enrollment of any student in grades K-12 – something the county board is not authorized to do.”
The district said the Sutter County Board of Education ignored its concerns about this issue and as a result, YCUSD filed suit.
Osumi said after the district filed suit and a judge rejected a dismissal request from the Sutter County Board of Education, rules that caused the litigation involving the charter school were corrected.
“Yuba City USD is pleased with the overall outcome of the litigation. It was only in response to Yuba City USD’s lawsuit, that the Sutter County Board of Education took the necessary actions to amend the charter petition to correct the errors identified by the district,” said Osumi. “As a result, Pathways charter school may enroll only those students that county offices may serve as a county community school. Because of the lawsuit, Pathways is now limited to providing educational services in accordance with law – and only for those students that county offices of education are authorized and qualified to serve. This ensures that students across Sutter County are properly served.”
Because of the suit, YCUSD spent a total of $89,302 in legal fees, all paid with general fund dollars, Osumi said. She said no school programs or services to students were impacted as a result of the litigation.
“Yuba City USD is frustrated that it took litigation for the Sutter County Board of Education to correct its illegal charter school program,” said Osumi. “Considerable resources expended in this action on both sides could have been avoided if the Sutter County Board of Education had heeded Yuba City USD’s numerous objections to the legal violations being committed in the approval of the Pathways’ charter school petition. Unfortunately, that did not occur and instead the county pursued an illegal effort to expand its scope and obtain related revenues. The district will remain focused on ensuring quality education for its students.”
In response to Sacramento Superior Court Judge James Arguelles’s decision to dismiss the case in late December, Sutter County Superintendent of Schools said in a news release that the ruling will allow “Pathways Charter Academy to continue serving students who need an alternative to the traditional school setting.”
“Pathways Charter Academy is all about meeting students’ needs and honoring parent choice. We offer a viable learning option for Sutter County’s most challenged youth and young adults,” said Tom Reusser, superintendent of Sutter County Superintendent of Schools, in the release. “Yuba City Unified has been fighting the formation of this charter from the beginning, and this lawsuit was yet another failed attempt to shut the school down.”
According to the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools, Pathways Charter Academy began operation in July 2020 as a “nonclassroom-based county community school” that sought to provide students with more support and opportunities for college and career education. Its focus was to help students who were not able to succeed at traditional schools.
The program at Pathways serves students who have been expelled, referred by probation, or enrolled through a parental request.
Sutter County Superintendent of Schools said the state imposed a moratorium on nonclassroom-based charter schools that began on Jan. 1, 2020, and was set to end on Jan. 1, 2025. In the release, the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools said through its lawsuit that “YCUSD attempted to claim the moratorium should have applied to Pathways since they did not begin instruction until July 2020.”
According to the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools, the State Board of Education and the California Department of Education had already determined that the moratorium did not apply to Pathways Charter Academy.
“This is a victory for students and parent choice. I cannot tell you how disappointed I am in Yuba City Unified’s reckless waste of taxpayer money in this case,” said Reusser. “Total legal fees for this case are well over $200,000 now, and for what? Taking that amount of money out of programs that support students to stop a charter school that is serving 13 students this year is sad.”