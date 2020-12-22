A hearing about whether the case of a Linda teen charged with murder can be moved to adult criminal court was not completed on Monday and will continue next month, according to Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Andrew Naylor.
On Aug. 31, a 16-year-old male, whose name has not been released, is alleged to have shot and killed Lonnie Long Jr., 57, of Olivehurst, after Long went outside his residence to intervene in a fight amongst a group of teenagers.
The 16-year-old was arrested the next day.
The hearing on Monday included testimony from a probation officer as part of the prosecution’s case and testimony from the minor defendant’s mother for the defense’s case, Naylor said.
Judge Debra Givens continued the hearing to Jan. 27 so that a well-rounded assessment could be completed by an expert in child and adolescent development. The expert will review police reports, the juvenile’s record, behavior in school, and performance in school, according to Naylor
Givens will make her ruling on Jan. 27 based on the testimony presented on Monday as well as the report from the expert. The hearing will begin at 9 a.m. in Yuba County Superior Court.