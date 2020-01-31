(Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of articles covering the recent Yuba County Candidate Forum at the Yuba County Government Center on Jan. 29. Part three of the series will run on Sunday and include comments from candidates running for county supervisor positions. Video of the forum can be found on the Appeal-Democrat’s Facebook page.)
They discussed qualifications; law changes that have impacted how judges do their jobs; the importance of public outreach; the potential for conflicts of interest; and more.
Two candidates running for an available judgeship in Yuba County faced off in a forum on Wednesday night at the Yuba County Government Center.
The candidates are Melanie Bendorf and Terry Spies. Both women are hoping to replace Kathleen O’Connor, who is stepping away having served three terms on the bench and was the county’s first female judge.
Following is a summary of each candidate’s response:
Q: What qualities and skills should we most be concerned about for judge candidates? How do you stack up?
Bendorf said a good judge must have the appropriate temperament and an ability to relate to the community. She said she has experience in dealing with people going through traumatic situations, which is an important skillset that she can bring to the position.
Spies said she comes from a varied background working on many different case types. She said she worked for the court system over 29 years and has sat on the bench as a temporary judge. She said she has an ability to hear both sides and analyze a case. She said it’s important to give people a voice and have them feel they’ve been heard before a decision is made.
Q: Review your courtroom experience, criminal and civil. Explain as succinctly as possible the difference between criminal and civil work.
Spies said she started in civil work while in college, and those are cases that typically involve lawsuits. Criminal cases on the other hand involve a wrongdoing that could render a potential punishment. She said she’s worked all case types, and participated in jury trials while working for the Sutter County Superior Court.
Bendorf said her criminal background includes jury trials, reviewing search warrants, and every kind of hearing there is. She also has civil court experience, from sexually violent predator commitments to asset forfeiture cases. The difference between criminal and civil cases, she said, is that the former involves someone getting hurt or victimized, and the latter involves money, transfer of assets or decisions related to family life.
Q: To what extent do domestic violence-related crimes fill up the court’s case load? Is there anything the courts can do to affect the rates?
Bendorf said domestic violence has a massive impact on the local community. She said it’s important for a court officer to recognize the extreme impact domestic violence can have not only on the two parties involved, but the children as well. Early intervention is an important factor in addressing it, she said, and the recognition of the damage domestic violence can have cannot be overstated.
Spies said domestic violence is a very serious issue in the community. She said she’s been involved in many cases in both family court and criminal court that dealt with individuals and victims of domestic violence. She said she made personal connections involving domestic violence cases while helping individuals navigate the process, and that decisions in those types of cases cannot be made lightly.
Q: Can you point out a case you handled that best demonstrates your legal abilities?
Spies said it’s hard to pinpoint one specific case. While working in Sutter County, she was involved in many serious murder trials. She said every case she’s come across is important and all deserve time and attention to detail, so picking one would be an injustice to all involved.
Bendorf said one case involving a cold case double homicide stands out to her. Two young girls were murdered by William Lloyd Harbour and Larry Don Patterson in 1973, but the men weren’t convicted for another four decades. She said it was one of the biggest legal stretches she had faced, given the time between the event and trial, so she was happy to be able to find a resolution for the victims’ families while both men were sent to prison.
Q: Can you identify an appellate case or a statute passed in the last few years that has affected the way judges do their jobs?
Bendorf said prison realignment (AB 109) has probably had one of the biggest impacts, as it made changes to criminal sentencing guidelines and put more burden on local jails, which now must house certain individuals who would’ve otherwise been sent to prison.
Spies agreed that AB 109 has resulted in the crowding of county jails. She said another big change was bail reform, which has resulted in an additional workload to probation departments. She said both of those issues have made a big impact on judicial officers today.
Q: What do you think are the most important attributes a local judge should have? Temperament? Legal education and ranking? Community involvement and service? Etc.
Spies said all of those attributes are important. She said a local judge should have legal experience, a breadth of knowledge and should be someone who has heard many different case types. She said fairness and accessibility is also very important.
Bendorf said legal education and analytical ability are important attributes. She said another thing a local judge should have is the confidence of the local legal community – without it, it can create trouble and workflow issues. She’s confident she has that backing from the local community.
Q: Do judges have an obligation to help educate the public on the judicial process?
Bendorf said judges absolutely have an obligation to help educate people about the judicial process. While judges are limited in their abilities to advocate on issues, public outreach is important. One program the courts currently participate in is the Every 15 Minutes program at local high schools, which helps in that effort.
Spies said judges could help better educate the public by going out to talk to civics classes. Another way is to have tours of the courthouse where people can watch proceedings and ask questions of judges. She said she recently did that with a group of sea cadets who came to the courthouse and wanted to learn what it takes to become a judge.
Q: Why and how do you think that you would bring trust and confidence to the local judicial system?
Spies said she’s worked for the court system since 1989 and knows it inside and out. She’s helped many individuals go through the court process over the years, she said, and believes she has the trust of the community.
Bendorf said she has the trust and confidence of retired judges and a large portion of the legal community. She said she’s worked for the county seeking justice for almost 20 years and has a solid background to build on.
Q: What are judges allowed or not allowed to talk about during this process?
Bendorf said judicial candidates are a bit different from the rest in that they aren’t ethically allowed to answer questions of political nature or on anything that could conceivably come before them if they were serving on the bench. A judge must be impartial and keep an image of impartiality, she said.
Spies said the law doesn’t allow judicial candidates to discuss or express their opinions on cases or issues that may be brought before them in court. She said they can, however, express that they will remain neutral, unbiased and will listen to all sides before making a decision.
Q: Do you have any conflicts of interest that would keep you from hearing a case?
Spies said she does not have any conflicts. She said she wouldn’t run into any cases of attorney-client privilege if elected that would require her to recuse herself from a case. She said she has exercised neutrality throughout her career working for the courts.
Bendorf said any judicial officer can run into a conflict during a case, whether it be because it involves a family member or an associate. That’s why the rules exist, she said. If there is a conflict, the judge must recuse themselves, which is the same process for public defenders and district attorneys, she said.
Q: Can you identify three endorsements you’ve received that you think should be the most significant to voters?
Bendorf said her three most notable endorsements came from former Yuba County judges James Dawson and Dennis Buckley, as well as the Yuba County Deputy Sheriff’s Association.
Spies said her three most notable endorsement came from former Yuba County Auditor-Controller Dean Sellers, former Sutter County Sheriff’s Captain Dave Samson, and Jim Flurry from the Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees.