The Sutter County Library will be celebrating Juneteenth Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.in Yuba City. This event will include book readings, crafts, giveaways, and more.
Attendees will also get the opportunity to meet Mary Kight, a retired U.S. Air Force major general. After serving for 37 years, Kight retired from the Air Force to focus on both her family and community.
According to a biography published by the National Guard Bureau, Kight served as the assistant adjutant general for the California Army and Air National Guard, Joint Force Headquarters, Sacramento starting in 2006. As a member of the governor's cabinet, she was responsible for the operation of the State Military Department which consists of the California Army National Guard, Air National Guard, State Military Reserve, and the California Cadet Corps – totaling more than 23,000 personnel. This promotion was followed by her appointment to adjunct general, both of which warranted the attention of various media outlets declaring her the first female and the first Air National Guardsman to become a “general officer” in the California Army National Guard as well as the first African American woman to be at the helm of any national guard in the country.
Now, Kight will be visiting the Sutter County Library to perform a special reading during its Juneteenth celebration.