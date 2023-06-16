The Sutter County Library will be celebrating Juneteenth Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.in Yuba City. This event will include book readings, crafts, giveaways, and more.

Attendees will also get the opportunity to meet Mary Kight, a retired U.S. Air Force major general. After serving for 37 years, Kight retired from the Air Force to focus on both her family and community.

