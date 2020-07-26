The Yuba-Sutter Fair Junior Livestock Auction is going virtual this year, for the first time ever, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The junior exhibitors have worked hard all year raising their animals and your support is greatly appreciated,” read a statement on the bidding website. “Purchasing a market animal is a great way to support the area’s youth, fill your freezer with a locally raised quality wholesome product and it also supports our local economy.”
Sale lots will be available to view and bid starting Aug. 7 at 8 a.m. and the auction will continue through Aug. 8.
According to the bidders website, the sale is being organized by the Junior Livestock Auction Committee, an advisory committee of the 13th District Agricultural Association Board of Directors, and is open to qualified members of organized chapters and clubs representing Future Farmers of America, 4-H, and Grange as well as independent youth exhibitors from the Yuba-Sutter area.
The auction will include a variety of exhibits, read the website, including vocational projects, lambs, goats, steers, bred replacement heifers, hogs, chickens, rabbits and turkeys, all of which have been graded market ready.
To participate in the auction, all buyers must register in advance but registrations will be available through the auction.
To register or view sale lots, visit https://bidcal.hibid.com/catalog/220292/yuba-sutter-fair-jr-livestock-auction/.
For more information, call 674-1280 or email sskaggs@ysfair.com.