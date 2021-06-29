The 2021 Yuba-Sutter Fair Junior Livestock Auction saw record gross sales of $1.325 million during last weekend’s event.
Fairgrounds CEO Dave Dillabo said 350 lots were sold at the auction.
The current total does not include add-ons as they are being collected through this week.
“An add-on is just an additional (way) to support the youth exhibitor with their animal just by adding on to their purchase price,” Dillabo said.
He said if someone doesn’t necessarily want to purchase an animal, they can do an add-on to help support the exhibitor’s projects.
This year’s total surpasses the previous gross sales record of $1,076,602.
“The community came together and pushed hard to support the kids,” Dillabo said.
Not only was the livestock auction record breaking, he said, but so was the fair’s attendance.
“Everybody’s been cooped up inside and wanted to get out and be sociable and seek some normalcy,” Dillabo said.
He said people can continue to submit add-ons either at the Yuba-Sutter Fair office – 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City – or at www.ysfair.com through Friday.
“We’re just so thankful for the entire community to come together to support the youth exhibitors,” Dillabo said.