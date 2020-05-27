The Yuba-Sutter Fair Board of Directors has decided to move forward with the junior livestock show and sale this summer but postponed deciding the fate of this year’s fair in light of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement on Tuesday that theme parks may be included in Stage 3 of the state’s reopening plan.
“We are extremely excited to provide the opportunity for our area’s youth to exhibit and sell their 4-H and FFA Livestock projects as we realize the essential benefits that are derived from their experience raising livestock,” said Dave Dillabo, CEO of the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds. “The fair board and staff will continue to work closely and cooperatively with our local health department and state officials to promote a safe and healthy environment for all of the attendees during the Jr. Livestock Show event.”
According to a release issued by the fairgrounds on Wednesday, the board felt it would be prudent to delay the decision about the fair to allow staff time to communicate with local and state officials to fully understand how the governor’s announcement may impact the guidance regarding mass gatherings at the fairgrounds.
The Board of Directors is scheduled to meet again on June 10 to officially determine the status of the 2020 Yuba-Sutter Fair, read the release.