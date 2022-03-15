For many people, the daunting task of trading stocks, buying bonds, and managing investments seems overwhelming and far too risky.
We all remember playing Monopoly as a kid, but it did little to help prepare us for the age of technology and the power brokers on Wall Street.
This monetary estrangement is where Lulu and Martin Curiel got their idea to start Junior Vestors.
“In lieu of the pandemic, and looking at how education has changed, we reflected on what we wished we had growing up that could have set us up for success in life,” Lulu Curiel said.
Both Lulu and Martin Curiel come from migrant families, and were not provided the educational tools to help build and grow their wealth.
Despite this, both attended Harvard Business School where they received their MBA’s. Lulu Curiel recalled that even with being at Harvard she still felt lightyears behind her peers. She wished there had been a way for her to get a head start in wealth formation, management, and growth.
“You don’t need an MBA from Harvard to know this,” Lulu Curiel said. “It’s really sad for the world if the only way to know and learn about this is if you get an MBA from a prestigious institution. We should break it down, and that’s why we started (Junior Vestors).”
The Curiels started Junior Vestors only a few months ago in late September 2021.
What was initially meant as an enrichment opportunity for their own children, quickly spread to friends, family, and other parents eager to give their kids a leg up in the financial world.
Lulu Curiel said Junior Vestors is now her full-time job. Prior to its creation, she ran a similar business focused on helping minority groups break into the MBA program.
Martin Curiel, a Live Oak native, attended Luther Elementary School as a kid and decided to launch a pilot of the Junior Vestors curriculum there with the fourth and fifth graders of the after school program. The six-week course was met with huge success, Lulu Curiel said, and they’re already scheduled to run another course in the coming months. Instructors commented that the kids had a blast, she said, and the team is looking to expand Junior Vestors into more local schools and after-care programs.
“Junior Vestors taught me different portfolios. I didn’t even know what a share was before,” said Samiah, a student at Luther Elementary. “It was tons of fun even though we didn’t win.”
The Junior Vestors curriculum is a series of simulations, projects, and hands-on games aimed at teaching the basics of the stock market and how it works. The simulations let participants make real-world decisions, and experience the consequences of those decisions, without jeopardizing any real money.
“Kids are like sponges, they learn so fast,” Lulu Curiel said. “We don’t dumb it down, or make it childish, we just simplify it. And they really get it.”
Right now, Junior Vestors’ primary focus is on kids and teens. But the growing interest in adult courses seems a promising next step for this up-and-coming business.
To get involved or book a course, visit juniorvestors.com or look for it on Facebook. Junior Vestors can also be emailed at hello@juniorvestors.com.