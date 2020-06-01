Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of stories about how local government budgets are being affected by the coronavirus. The series continues in Wednesday’s edition.
Officials throughout the Yuba-Sutter area are in the process of developing budgets for Fiscal Year 2020-2021.
Due to the impacts on the economy resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, jurisdictions are expecting annual revenues to take a hit in the upcoming year, which is requiring department heads to get creative in finding ways to reduce costs.
The following information was provided by officials in Sutter County, Yuba City and Live Oak.
Sutter County
The county was anticipating a difficult budget year to begin with going into Fiscal Year 2020-21, but COVID-19 exacerbated the problem and has resulted in significant revenue losses in sales tax and vehicle license fees. Leanne Link, assistant county administrator, said those losses impact the level of services the county can provide.
“We are fortunate to have some reserves that can, in the short term, soften the losses. However, we cannot sustain revenue losses over time and maintain the same level of services,” Link said. “We’ll balance the budget this year, but we’ll have to do it with a combination of reductions in expenditures across all departments as well as use of some reserves and one-time funds. If a recession deepens or lasts beyond June of next year, we will have to reduce even further.”
Over the current and upcoming fiscal year, the county is anticipating a loss of approximately $700,000 in discretionary sales tax revenue and a loss of $1.7 million in Prop. 172 funding, which is specifically for public safety. Property taxes are expected to remain flat. They also estimate the loss of millions in sales tax and vehicle license fee revenues that are dedicated for state-funded public safety and health and human services programs, as well as other state funding.
“The county is reluctant to backfill revenue losses in state programs, so we will likely see some service reductions there,” Link said.
Supervisors declined tentative salary increases for a majority of county staff during the ongoing pandemic to better align the county’s expenditures with projected revenues, Link said. County departments were also asked to reduce their net costs.
“We recommended not adding to our pension prefunding account until we know more about the actual impact to our revenues,” she said. “If revenues turn out better, we can restore that funding, which is normally $1 million, later in the year. We’re trying very hard to minimize the impact to services at this point.”
In Gov. Gavin Newsom’s revised budget, Sutter County was allocated $9.9 million in CARE Act funding, which has to be spent by the end of the year. Link said the county currently doesn’t have a mechanism to access the funds and it’s unclear how the funding will be divided between the county and its cities.
“Additionally, the money cannot be used to replace lost revenue and is restricted to expenses directly related to COVID-19. But the funds are crucial for our community, so we’re already starting to plan, even before the state makes the funds available to us,” she said. “We’ll do our best to draw down those funds to benefit our community.”
The county plans to present a preliminary version of the budget for approval on June 23, which will allow them to finalize a budget at a later date. Once they have a better understanding of the impact of COVID-19 on revenues and services, Link said her team will return to the board for budget hearings in late August or early September, with budget adoption expected to occur about two weeks after that.
Yuba City
The city is anticipating beginning the upcoming fiscal year with a general fund structural deficit, which means growing expenditures will outpace declining revenues. There is a projected $3.5 million deficit for FY 2020-2021, though staff is working to close the gap, said Spencer Morrison, director of Finance for Yuba City.
Each department will present options on how to decrease costs at the next city council meeting, some of which include 2.5 percent, 5 percent, and 7.5 percent reductions, Morrison said. On top of that, the city has put a hold on new vehicle purchases, large technology purchases, the filing of vacancies and non-essential travel and training since the onset of the COVID-19 situation.
“The FY 20-21 spending requests in these areas will be scrutinized by the interim city manager and myself for impacts on citizen and employee safety and impacts to critical service delivery,” he said. “Unlike the counties, cities are not so reliant on state and federal funding. We may notice reduced state and federal grant amounts and availability, but over 60 percent of our general fund revenues are generated locally and 100 percent of our operating revenue is generated locally.”
Heading into the fiscal year, the city is anticipating revenues of $42.7 million. The largest revenue generator – sales tax – is expected to take a $2.2 million hit this year, in addition to the loss of missing or deferred remittances. Property taxes will be the main generator in the upcoming year. Morrison said he expects property taxes to remain steady but it will be interesting to see how this year’s fiscal crisis impacts revenues the following fiscal year.
The city is budgeting for $46.2 million in expenditures, and that does not take into account any new department needs, only increases or decreases to items the city is committed to contractually, like employment and liability coverage costs, he said. The largest increases are salary and benefits related, which are expected to see a $1.3 million increase from the year before.
Morrison said he is concerned that the effects of the current fiscal crisis will be felt for years to come, and that the local business community will continue to struggle when social distancing and stay-at-home orders end.
“I am optimistic that this community provides a safe and enriching environment to raise families, conduct business, and where neighbors look after one another in hard times. I believe entrepreneurs will continue to see value in Yuba City and continue to invest in our future,” he said. “…I expect very little help from the state and federal government to help city government recover from this crisis, and I hope that more of our community recognizes that the government that supports our safety and the infrastructure we use every day is funded by purchases made in the community.”
The council held a budget study session on May 26 to discuss the deficit budget. They plan to meet again on June 2 to talk about reduction scenarios and options moving forward. They will look to adopt the upcoming fiscal year budget during a meeting on June 16.
Live Oak
The city is just getting into the budget process, which has been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Live Oak City Manager Aaron Palmer said the full effect of the pandemic is not yet fully known, nor are the effects of federal and state actions resulting from the situation.
“The city has a healthy general fund cash reserve (100 percent of operational expenses) to continue routine operations during an economic downturn,” Palmer said. “The financial questions for the city revolve around several capital projects and positioning their funding during the downturn.”
The city is projecting to have a status quo budget with no new programs nor expanded services in the upcoming fiscal year. Expenses are expected to grow by up to 4 percent compared to the previous year. Palmer said there will be no changes in staffing nor significant increases in personnel costs.
The city added 100 new houses in the past 18 months and expects another 50 houses to be constructed over the next 12 months. The added operational revenue the city can expect to receive from the new homes – $225,000 annually – is enough to generate more revenue than the city’s projected expenses, Palmer said.
“No big cuts planned, just reconsideration and prioritization of major capital projects,” he said.
Federal and state grants have provided a significant contribution for a number of major projects the city has carried out in recent years. The city is still planning to leverage these funds for at least the next two years to complete planned projects to improve Highway 99 and Pennington Road, as well as water and sewer facilities.
“We expect to live within our budget with our existing local resources. We hope that the state and federal governments do not alter the existing revenue base nor impose any new costly mandates on cities and counties,” Palmer said. “The city of Live Oak and the county of Sutter are a prime example of regionalizing the cost of police and fire services in the north part of the county. The sharing of these resources benefit both city and county inhabitants with the most cost effective delivery of such services.”
City council members plan to hold budget workshops on June 17, July 15 and Aug. 5 before presenting a proposed budget during a meeting on Aug. 19. Palmer said they anticipate adopting the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget by Sept. 2.