Jurors began deliberating late Thursday afternoon in the trial of a Marysville man charged with continuous sexual abuse of a minor.
Adrian Angel, 35, was arrested in April 2019 for sexually assaulting a female victim multiple times when she was between the ages of 12 and 14. The victim reported the incidents when she was 20.
Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Ashley Tuft said closing arguments took place Thursday.
The trial resumed on Tuesday after being postponed for more than two months. On Wednesday, the defense rested and Tuft presented a rebuttal.
The trial began on March 10 but was postponed after the prosecution rested when Angel’s attorney Joseph Martin told the court he may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Soon after, jury trials statewide were suspended due to the pandemic.
Angel has been out of custody since bailing out on April 22 of last year. Jurors will continue to deliberate today (Friday).