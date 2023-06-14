Carl Olsen was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter on Wednesday, nearly two years after the killing of Robert Mendoza. Closing arguments were delivered to the jury on Tuesday morning in the Yuba County Superior Court.

Mendoza, 60, was found with a gunshot wound to the head on Nov. 26, 2021, at the bottom of an embankment along the side of Spenceville Road, near the Nevada County and Yuba County border. At the time, Yuba County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Leslie Williams said Mendoza was found near the Spenceville Wildlife Area, but on the Yuba County side of the line.

