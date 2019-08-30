A 51-year-old Sacramento man arrested for breaking into another person’s vehicle and stealing $1,000 worth of goods back in April was found guilty by a jury this week and faces up to a decade in prison.
Michael Edward Jansen was arrested April 14 by the Yuba City Police Department on suspicion of burglary and grand theft. Earlier in the day, Jansen broke into a vehicle and stole two ballistic vests, two ballistic helmets, a collapsible baton, a miter saw, an amplifier, a tent and the victim’s truck registration.
Jansen was identified as the suspect after he was positively identified by video surveillance. He was located later in the day with his vehicle at the Home Depot parking lot. During a search of the vehicle, law enforcement found all of the items except the amplifier, according to court documents.
The jury trial began earlier this week. Three witnesses testified in the case, including the victim, an officer with the Yuba City Police Department and a community service officer.
After three days, the jury found the defendant guilty of second-degree burglary and petty theft.
Sentence enhancements were tacked on to his charges, including one for Jansen having a prior strike conviction, as well as for four separate prison commitments where he failed to remain free from prison custody or new felony convictions for five years between each commitment, said Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Adam Seraphin.
The jury did find Jansen not guilty for a second burglary charge and grand theft charge.
Jansen was ordered to return to the Sutter County Superior Courthouse on Sept. 23 for sentencing. He remains in custody at Sutter County Jail.