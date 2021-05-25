Jury selection began on Tuesday in the trial of a Linda man charged with the murder of his five-week-old baby.
Eric Montejano, 23, was charged with, murder, assault on a child causing death, causing willful harm or injury to a child, and preventing or dissuading a witness from prosecuting.
He was arrested in December 2019 after a baby was brought to Adventist Health/Rideout with head injuries.
The child was transferred to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento where the child remained until he was taken off life support and died on Jan. 3, 2020.
Yuba County Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello said the trial is expected to conclude by Friday. Montejano has been in Yuba County Jail since December 20, 2019 on $1 million bail.