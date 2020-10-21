Jury selection continued for a second full day on Wednesday for the trial of a Yuba City man charged with the 2013 murder of a 94-year-old Yuba City woman, according to the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office.
The selection process began Tuesday and will continue today (Thursday).
Armando Cuadras, 31, was arrested in April 2019 after DNA evidence collected from Cuadras by the California Department of Justice matched new DNA analysis of blood from the home of Leola Shreves – the woman who was murdered. Cuadras was also charged with torture, aggravated mayhem, and first degree burglary.
Cuadras has been in custody since his arrest and is being held without bail.
Sutter County District Attorney Amanda Hopper said Wednesday that the trial is estimated to take three to four weeks to complete.
She said jury selection will most likely not be completed today due to the reduced number of prospective jurors who are allowed in the courthouse at a time.