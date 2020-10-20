Jury selection began Tuesday in the trial of a Yuba City man charged with the murder of a 94-year-old Yuba City woman in 2013.
According to the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office, jury selection took place all of Tuesday and will continue today.
Armando Cuadras, 31, was arrested in April 2019 after DNA samples collected from Cuadras by the California Department of Justice matched new DNA analysis of blood from the home of Leola Shreves – the woman who was murdered.
He was charged with first degree murder, torture, aggravated mayhem, and first degree burglary.
Before Cuadras was identified as the suspect, Shreves’s 20-year-old neighbor Michael Alexander was originally arrested for the crime, based partly on a now-recanted confession. The case was dropped in 2016 for lack of evidence and Alexander, who had been held in jail, sued Sutter County in 2017, settling for $50,000.
Blood samples collected from the scene eventually led to Cuadras being identified as a possible suspect. DOJ agents surveilled Cuadras and collected sunflower seed shells that Cuadras spit out while being followed by agents. DNA from the shells matched the DNA from blood samples from Shreves’s home. Cuadras was arrested on April 10, 2019.
Cuadras has been in custody ever since and is being held without bail.