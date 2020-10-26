Jurors in the trial of a Yuba City man charged with the 2013 murder of a 94-year-old Yuba City woman were sent home Monday after an individual who was in the courtroom last week reported to the court they experienced flu-like symptoms over the weekend.
Armando Cuadras, 31, was arrested in April 2019 and charged with murdering Leola Shreves along with torture, aggravated mayhem, and first-degree burglary. Cuadras’s DNA matched the DNA in blood samples found in Shreves’s home – a crime that another man, Michael Alexander, spent more than three years in custody for before being released due to a lack of evidence.
After opening arguments and the first witness was called Friday afternoon, Monday was scheduled to be the start of the first full week of the trial with the prosecution continuing to present its case.
Instead, just after 10 a.m., Judge David Ashby informed the jury that someone who had been in the courtroom last week called the court saying they started feeling ill over the weekend.
Ashby said the symptoms were described as “flu-like” and consistent with symptoms associated with COVID-19. He said a COVID-19 test had not taken place, had not been scheduled and the person was staying home.
Ashby sent the jury home for the rest of the day Monday and said the trial would be on pause until at least Thursday morning.
“I wish I could provide more answers,” Ashby told jurors.
Some jurors had questions about whether they should quarantine given they were in the same room as the person last week. Ashby said close contact did not occur in the courtroom because of the way seating has been adjusted. As for quarantining, Ashby said jurors should consult with their doctors about what to do.
“I can’t tell you medically what to do,” Ashby said.
If the trial resumes Thursday morning, the first order of business is working out the timeline of the case and whether jurors will be able to serve given the adjusted schedule. The trial is estimated to take three to four weeks and Ashby originally told the jury to have their schedules open until Nov. 13.
Ashby told jurors on Monday that he did not know if that date would still be the expected end date once the trial resumes.
If the trial resumes on Thursday, it will start at 9 a.m. in Sutter County Superior Court.