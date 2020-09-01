The jury trial of a Yuba City man charged with committing a lewd or lascivious act with a child, sexual penetration of a victim under 14, and oral copulation with a victim under 14 is beginning today (Wednesday) in Sutter County Superior Court.
Buddie Raymond Minnick, 46, was arrested in June after the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible sexual assault of a minor on May 29. After an investigation, Minnick was arrested in Solano County. He has been in Sutter County Jail since June 9 on $100,000 bail.
The trial was originally scheduled to begin Tuesday but was pushed back to Wednesday, according to Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich. He said he expects it to take a couple days to select a jury and hopes to start calling witnesses on Friday. It is unlikely that the trial will be complete by the end of this week, Heimlich said.
A change in the way a jury is selected in response to the pandemic causes the process to take longer than usual. The trial will be the second in Sutter County since the stay-at-home order went into effect in March. Just like in that trial, the jury will be seated where the audience would usually be so jurors can maintain social distancing. The attorneys’ tables will be turned to face the jury – away from the judge and the jury box will be empty. Those who wish to watch the trial can do so by watching a video stream being played in another courtroom.