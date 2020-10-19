The jury trial of a Yuba City man charged with murdering a 94-year-old Yuba City woman in 2013 will begin today (Tuesday) in Sutter County Superior Court.
Armando Cuadras, 30, is charged with the murder of Leola Shreves. He is also facing charges of torture, aggravated mayhem and first-degree burglary. Cuadras was arrested in April 2019, after DNA evidence collected by the Department of Justice matched blood samples found at the scene in Shreves’s home.
Cuadras has been in custody since April 11, 2019, and is being held without bail.