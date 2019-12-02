A jury trial was set Monday in Yuba County Superior Court for an Olivehurst man who pleaded not guilty to the rape of a 17-year-old girl.
Jose Gutierrez, 55, was arrested in June and charged with felony rape of a drugged victim and felony unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor three or more years younger than the defendant.
The alleged incident took place June 9 in the 1700 block of Crystal Court at a graduation party when the victim became drunk, felt ill and laid down in a spare bedroom. Gutierrez allegedly came into the room and raped her for five to 10 minutes.
After being confronted by a family member he fled to Mexico. He was arrested in Sacramento after returning to the country. In July, Gutierrez pleaded not guilty and two days later posted his $100,000 bail and is out of custody.
Gutierrez’s trial was scheduled for April 21.
Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello said the jury trial was set far in advance because of the number of witnesses that will be included and the impacted schedules of both attorneys.
A pre-trial conference is set for Jan. 21, 2020, Sorbello said.