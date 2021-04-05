Jury selection in the trial of a Yuba City man charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon starts today (Tuesday) in Sutter County Superior Court.
Victor Esquivel, 36, has been in custody since November 2019 after he allegedly shot Elias Garibay, of Yuba City, in the head inside a Yuba City restaurant before fleeing the scene. Garibay was airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center where he underwent several surgeries.
Esquivel was arrested in Los Angeles County the day after the alleged shooting and was extradited back to Sutter County. In June 2020, Judge David Ashby ruled there was enough evidence for Esquivel’s case to go to trial.
Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich said jury selection will most likely take all of today and Wednesday to complete.