A jury trial is scheduled to start in August for a man charged with attempted murder in Yuba County.
Joseph Rosano, 36, has been in custody since July 2019 for allegedly shooting at an occupied vehicle with a handgun after a physical altercation with two other men, according to Appeal archives.
He was charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The trial is set to start on Aug. 4 at 8:30 a.m. in Yuba County Superior Court. Rosano remains in custody in Yuba County Jail.