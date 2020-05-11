A jury trial is scheduled to start in August for a man charged with murder in Yuba County Superior Court.
Moe Nanlap, 23, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, attempted premeditated murder, two counts of owning a firearm as a felon, and 42 total special allegations and sentence enhancements related to the charges.
He is charged with the murder of Curtis Hicks, 42, last November as well as allegedly shooting another victim who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Nanlap was arrested on Nov. 28 by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the California Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Team.
The trial is set to start on Aug. 25 at 8:30 a.m. in Yuba County Superior Court. Nanlap remains in custody in Yuba County Jail.