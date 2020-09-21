The jury trial of a Yuba City man charged with committing a lewd or lascivious act with a minor, sexual penetration of a minor, and oral copulation of a minor is set to begin today (Tuesday) at 9 a.m. in Sutter County Superior Court.
Buddie Raymond Minnick, 46, has been in custody since June 9 on $100,000 bail.
The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible sexual assault of a minor in May and after an investigation, Minnick was arrested in Solano County.
After originally being scheduled to begin on Sept. 1, the trial was pushed back a day and then eventually rescheduled to this week. The trial is expected to take at least the rest of this week to complete, according to Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich.
Heimlich said whether the trial is completed this week depends on how quickly a jury is selected. That process has been adjusted to allow for social distancing making it a longer process.