Jury trials in Yuba County Superior Court have been suspended until Nov. 6, according to a judicial order issued Sept. 10 by presiding Judge Debra Givens.
The decision was made based on the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the Yuba-Sutter area and Yuba County in the state’s most restrictive tier.
Last week, two court employees tested positive for coronavirus and one the week prior, according to court executive officer Bonnie Sloan. In addition, an employee tested positive in August and another in June.
“We do not know if there was a link to the three cases,” Sloan said in an email Monday. “No employee was at work when they became ill.”
As of Monday afternoon, four employees were out due to COVID-19 – three who tested positive and one because of a precautionary quarantine. They are all cleared to return to work on Wednesday, according to Sloan.
The court has implemented a number or protocols to prevent the spread of the virus. Staff has been split into two teams, with only one working in the office at a time. The team not in the office works from home.
“All our employees have their temperatures taken and complete a health screening every day upon arriving to work,” Sloan said. “No one is allowed to come to work ill, not even if they have a cold or allergies. Cleared employees are issued a colored wristband for the day, in line with county guidelines.”
Other changes include: public and staff are required to wear masks in lobbies, offices, work areas and courtrooms; all areas have been adjusted and blocked off to accommodate proper social distancing; the court supplies masks, hand sanitizer, gloves, and wipes to all employees; UV light sanitizing stations are available in work areas where staff can sanitize access badges and keys; plexiglass barriers have been installed between staff and the public; extra janitorial staff has been hired; and the entire courthouse is professionally sanitized between team changes, according to Sloan.
“Local health officials have toured the court office areas and courtrooms and were consulted about our COVID-19 prevention plan,” Sloan said.
In March, the courthouse was closed to the public from March 20 to May 1.
“We have no plan to close or scale back services,” Sloan said. “During the closure in the spring, we handled all essential and sensitive case hearings via remote hearings when possible limited in-person appearances, as necessary.”
Sutter County Superior Court has remained open throughout the entire pandemic, but didn’t have jury trials from April until August.